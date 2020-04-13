Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Inspirational quotes, messages, thoughts by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti.(Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti.(Designed by Gargi Singh)

Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Quotes, Messages: Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Considered as the architect of Indian Constitution, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for the upliftment of women and untouchables. The ill-treatment meted out to Dalits affected him deeply and he fought for them all his life.

This year marks the leader’s 129th birth anniversary. On this day, every year, more than 11 crore people take part in Bhim Jayanti celebrations. However, things are different this time and owing to COVID-19 lockdown, gatherings have been cancelled.

Famed for his powerful speeches, here are some of his famous quotes.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

*“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

ALSO READ | Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Date, Importance and Significance of Bhim Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

*“Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic.”

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.”

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd