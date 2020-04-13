Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Date, Importance and Significance of Bhim Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: In 1990, Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. (Source: File Photo) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: In 1990, Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. (Source: File Photo)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Bhim Jayanti is observed on April 14 every year to commemorate the birth of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The day is dedicated to mark Ambedkar’s efforts to uplift the untouchables, women and labourers. The plight of dalits in India had a strong impact on Ambedkar since childhood, and this drew him towards fighting for their cause.

In 1956, he steered a socio-political movement called the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India which was joined by nearly half a million members of the community. The movement later got converted to Navayana Buddhism or Neo-Buddhism which is considered a re-interpretation of Buddhism.

This year marks his 129th birth anniversary. Every year, more than 11 crore people participate in the Bhim Jayanti celebrations, but this year, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the event is expected to be observed by people from their homes.

While practising law in the Bombay High Court, he tried to promote education for the untouchables. His first organised attempt was the establishment of the central institution called Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha which intended to promote education and socio-economic improvement, as well as the welfare of the outcasts, at the time referred to as depressed classes. He also started many periodicals like Mook Nayak, Bahishkrit Bharat, and Equality Janta.

After India’s independence in 1947, Ambedkar accepted Congress’ proposal to serve as the country’s first law minister. He was also appointed chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee on August 29, 1947. On November 26, 1949, the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. Ambedkar, who passed away on December 6, 1956, was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award for his efforts, in 1990, .

