Amazon announces ‘Summer Sale’ from May 4; here’s what all you can expect

In the upcoming Amazon.in Summer Sale, which begins May 4, 2022, expect exciting deals and additional cashback on thousands of products like smartphones, consumer electronics, TV, home and kitchen appliances, groceries, beauty and fashion essentials, and much more.

We have rounded off and detailed some of the things that may interest you this season, from the much-awaited shopping event; read on.

Fashion and beauty

Go crazy with up to 70 per cent off on regular and plus size clothing. There is up to 50 per cent off on premium fashion from brands like Hidesign, Aldo, SwissBrand, DKNY, and more, and minimum 70 per cent off on select products from RIVER, which is an affordable multi-designer brand created in partnership with celebrated designers like JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni, Suneet Varma, Manish Arora and Namrata Joshipura.

In addition to that, you can enjoy up to 65 per cent off on designer boutiques with designers like Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Satyapaul, Shaze, Pashtush, and more.

The sale includes up to 70 per cent off on handbags; Amazing discounts of up to 80 per cent and bags under Rs 899 from brands like Lavie, Baggit, Hidesign and others.

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off on makeup and premium beauty products, up to 55 per cent off on skincare, and up to 60 per cent off on hair care. There is a discount of up to 60 per cent on beauty from brands like WOW Skin Science, Mamaearth, L’Oreal Paris and more, and up to 40 per cent on makeup from brands like Maybelline, Lakme, Sugar Cosmetics, Renee, and more.

There is also a discount of up to 50 per cent on luxury beauty from brands like Guess, Yves Rocher, Just Herbs, etc. Get up to 25 per cent off on salon at home/professional beauty products from L’Oreal Professional, Schwarzkopf, and more.

The sale includes a discount of up to 70 per cent on footwear, sportswear, jewellery, and sunglasses, and up to 70 per cent on stylish and reliable suitcases, bags and more from American Tourister, Skybags, Safari and other top brands.

In addition to the aforementioned, if you are looking for items for home decor, consider the following:

– Up to 64 per cent off on hand block printed sarees from Shivanya Handicrafts

– Up to 75 per cent off on wooden side tables from UHUD crafts

– Up to 70 per cent off on Rajasthani home decor from JH Gallery

– Up to 70 per cent off on kurtis from Vaibhav Industries

– Up to 70 per cent off on decorative bowls from Sway Home Décor

– Up to 60 per cent off on pottery from ShivKripa Blue Art Pottery

– Up to 60 per cent off on Bhagalpuri handloom by Rahul Handloom, and

– Up to 50 per cent off on Channapatna wooden toys from Channapatna toys

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!