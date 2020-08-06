Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Avail interesting deals on masks, sanitisers and immunity boosters

Looking to buy pandemic essentials? Check these interesting deals. (Source: Amazon.in) Looking to buy pandemic essentials? Check these interesting deals. (Source: Amazon.in)

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, a new category has been added to our ever growing online shopping list — sanitisation essentials which includes masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, air ionisers, Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other such personal hygiene products to safeguard against the cononavirus. Keeping this in mind, Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6 and 7 has a section dedicated for such products — ‘Discover Handpicked Collection’ — for those looking to purchase the “new normal” daily essentials. Buyers can also avail upto 30 per cent off on deals on masks and gloves, while immunity boosters are available at a 20 per cent discount. As part of the section, Amazon Prime users can avail upto 70 per cent off on “unique products from small businesses”.

Users can choose from a variety of masks, which include cotton masks from Indian brands offering single or in combi packs and have the necessary three-layer protection, are reusable and washable. Prices start Rs 250 onward.

Reusable cloth masks starting Rs 199 are available in a range of designs. Besides these, anti-pollution masks is another category that you can check out.

There are also trendy handloom cotton face masks with a Rs 50 to Rs 700 discount margin.

Popular homegrown brands like Khadi are offering reduced prices on hand sanitisers. Thermometers are priced at Rs 1,000 onward.

Gloves and PPEs are also witnessing around 20 per cent off on various deals. Users can also save five to 10 per cent on health supplements and masks with exclusive coupons.

The catchphrase of the season, immunity boosters made of various kitchen herbs and spices, are now available on the sale days in various ranges. Many of these immunity boosters claim to have no preservatives, and offer immunity boosting properties of turmeric, giloy, ashwagandha and more. From herbal teas to antioxidant powders and sugar gummies, users can pick a range of immunity boosters. Prices start Rs 200 onward.

