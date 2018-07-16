Amazon Prime Day 2018, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: The best deals, discounts, offers on fashion, kitchen products

Flipkart Big Shopping Sale, Amazon Prime Day 2018 offer great discounts on fashion, lifestyle, kitchen products. (Source: amazon.in, flipkart.com) Flipkart Big Shopping Sale, Amazon Prime Day 2018 offer great discounts on fashion, lifestyle, kitchen products. (Source: amazon.in, flipkart.com)

For shopaholics, sales are the reason of their existence. But if it’s Flipkart Big Shopping Sale or Amazon Prime Day 2018, then it’s a blessing for all. One can avail heavy discounts during this period and the 36-hour-long sale by Amazon that started at 12 pm, July 16 will end on July 19. Both men and women can find attractive offers under the categories of ‘Kitchen and Dining’, ‘Clothing, shoes and jewellery’and ‘Grocery and Gourmet’, among others.

Fashion products

The new launches to look out for is the clothing line, Just F, launched by Jacqueline Fernandez. High-end brand Marks & Spencer also introduced some exclusive designs for the Prime sale and is offering a flat 45 per cent discount. Some heavier discounts available in women’s fashion category range from 50-80 per cent and include brands like Vero Moda, Van Heusen and Pantaloons. A ‘Pocket Friendly Fashion’ option for men offers attractive discounts on footwear, ranging from formals to sports.

Home and Kitchen products

For those looking to stock up their kitchens, the e-commerce giant has some really attractive offers with discounts available on them. From multi-cookers (seven in one functionality), the Dash Compact Air Fryer that has a 20 per cent knock off to a durable T-Fal cookware that includes a 12-piece set discounted by 40%.

Ever since the first Amazon sale, Flipkart has also scheduled its Flipkart Big Shopping Sale around the same time. The sale started at 4 pm today and will go on till July 19. The homegrown e-commerce website has decided to rope in shoppers with offers like ‘Blockbuster Deals’, ‘Rush Hour Deals’, ‘First Time Discounts’, and ‘Price Crash’.

Flipkart offers

Brands like Vero Moda, Adidas, Forever 21, Only and others are offering steep discounts upto 80 per cent, while for men fashion Levi, Wrangler, Puma have attractive deals, with 40-50 per cent off on footwear.

For the kitchen lovers, Flipkart is offering good deals on cookware sets, pressure cookers, automatic and manual stoves with discounts from 30-40 per cent.

