Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Amazon takes down briefs, doormats with Hindu symbols after people threaten to boycott

This is not the first time that Amazon drew flak. In 2019, netizens threatened to boycott Amazon for selling toilet seat covers and other items with images of Hindu gods on them

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 11, 2020 1:20:50 pm
amazonAmazon received flak for listings of products featuring Hindu symbols. (Source: Twitter, file photo)

In a recent statement, e-commerce site Amazon said that it will be taking down listings of its products featuring Hindu sacred symbols after backlash from netizens, who started the #BoycottAmazon trend on Twitter.

Some of these products included briefs and shorts with Lord Ganesha’s image printed on it. Doormats with the image of ‘om’ were also being sold. Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

“We are taking down the products in question. All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” the website was quoted as saying by businessstandard.com.

This is, however, not the first time that Amazon drew flak. In 2019, netizens threatened to boycott Amazon for selling toilet seat covers and other items with images of Hindu gods on them.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government took the e-commerce giant to task for selling doormats resembling India’s flag.

