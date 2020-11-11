Amazon takes down briefs, doormats with Hindu symbols after people threaten to boycott

Amazon received flak for listings of products featuring Hindu symbols. (Source: Twitter, file photo)

In a recent statement, e-commerce site Amazon said that it will be taking down listings of its products featuring Hindu sacred symbols after backlash from netizens, who started the #BoycottAmazon trend on Twitter.

Some of these products included briefs and shorts with Lord Ganesha’s image printed on it. Doormats with the image of ‘om’ were also being sold. Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

IS THIS A JOKE ???????? pic.twitter.com/HIFhy3qfJY — Aditi // self stan acc (@Babyyyyaddy) November 10, 2020

We too have religious sentiments. Don’t violate Section 295A. The section says that any person deliberatly and maliciously intended to outrage reli­gious feelings can be punished for the term prescribed or extended upto 3 years.#BoycottAmazon — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 10, 2020

Amazon dnt check our tolerance.

U hv been quite oftn hurting our Religious Sentiments deliberatly & at times forcd 2 withdraw ur products bt seems u dnt wanna pay heed.U dare nt hv pics of Prophet or Christ thn y our Lords?

Too scared of Francebeheading, Aren’t u? pic.twitter.com/Znzx96PL80 — Sanatan Women (@SanatanWomen) November 10, 2020

This is totally unacceptable. Why always Hindus have to see such things. Hum log talware nahi nikalte baat baat pe iska matlab ye nahi ki hum kuch karenge nahi. #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/29mMJ7EHIr — Shivam Mundada (@ShivamMundada) November 10, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We are taking down the products in question. All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” the website was quoted as saying by businessstandard.com.

This is, however, not the first time that Amazon drew flak. In 2019, netizens threatened to boycott Amazon for selling toilet seat covers and other items with images of Hindu gods on them.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government took the e-commerce giant to task for selling doormats resembling India’s flag.

