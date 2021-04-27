Amanda Seyfried’s Oscars ‘after-party’ featured breast pump, a glass of water

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Actor Amanda Seyfried stunned at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, as she walked the red carpet looking like a vision in red. For the occasion, Seyfried wore a Giorgio Armani Privé hibiscus red strapless ball gown of plissé tulle, customised from the Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

She even documented the process of getting dressed for Hollywood’s most prestigious annual award ceremony on her Instagram account. Take a look.

But glam quotient aside, what really caught our attention, was this relatable picture that she shared as an Instagram story, wherein she reminded her followers that she is a new mother, and is not forgetting her little ones even on the biggest night in Hollywood.

Following the Academy Awards — in which Seyfried was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank — the 35-year-old posted an image sharing her “after party” plans, featuring a glass of water, a little red bag, and a breast pump!

It suggested that her after-party was a little different, since she was gearing up to pump milk for her seven-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Thomas Sadoski. The couple also share four-year-old daughter, Nina.

The Dear John actor even captioned the shot “after party”.

The photograph is endearing, to say the least, for it signals that celebrity parents are just like us, worried about their kids, even when they are walking the red carpet looking drop-dead gorgeous, wearing an attire that took months of preparation.

What do you think?

