Alum or fitkari for hair and skin: Find out the benefits

Often, people search for one or two unique things that can help them with home hair and skincare, and nothing that is too elaborate. DIYs are a hit now, because people are slowly realising that it saves them a penny and a lot of time, when they sit down for home beauty sessions. This week, if you are once again looking for something new to try for your hair and skin, here is how alum or fitkari can help. Read on.

Can be used to colour hair

Yes, you can colour your hair easily at home using alum, which is essentially a chemical compound found in many minerals. It can be easily purchased in the market. You can use to make your grey hair turn black. Just grind some alum powder and then make a paste using some rose water. Apply this paste on the hair and let it dry, after which you can wash it off with normal water. Do this every alternate day, for at least two weeks, and you will see the difference.

Can be used for after hair removal

After you have removed unwanted hair from the body, alum can be used to soothe the skin. Again, you can combine one tablespoon of alum powder with one tablespoon of rose water. Make a paste, and after you have removed the hair using either waxing or shaving, apply this paste on the area. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash it off. Alum is known to soothe the burning skin and bring it much-needed relief.

Used while shaving

It is also used to control bleeding when there are minor cuts that happen during shaving. Also, it is believed that when you use the alum powder paste on the skin for a prolonged period of time, it can reduce the growth of unwanted hair.

Just like everything else, it is advisable that you do a patch test first, to see if it suits your hair and skin.

