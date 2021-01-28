To make aloe vera butter, you will need a little bit of shea butter, and approximately three tablespoons of aloe vera gel. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Aloe vera gel is the answer to a lot of skin and hair woes. Whether you are facing seasonal dryness or skin inflammation after using a new product, a piece of common advice you would have often got is to lather up aloe vera gel. So, it would not be wrong to say that good quality aloe vera gel not only comes to your rescue but also makes for a great addition to your skincare routine.

But, do you know how to choose the right aloe vera gel for yourself? Below, Arushi Thapar, senior manager, marketing from Plum shares tips to pick the right aloe vera gel to reap its many benefits.

Look out for ingredients

Gone are the days when consumers used to rely on word of mouth. Today, a consumer is always on the lookout for the ingredient list. That is exactly what you must do — not just when buying aloe vera gel but at all times, especially when purchasing a skincare product.

“Check if aloe juice is high up on the ingredient list; that indicates a higher percentage used, and double-check the qualifiers around any claims being made. With aloe, the purer the better. Opt for products that are closer to natural, colour and fragrance-free,” suggests Thapar.

Does it suit your skin type?

Since aloe vera gel is 98 per cent water, it suits all skin types. “It is rich in vitamins A, C, and E which are all potent antioxidants. This makes it non-comedogenic for oily skin type and supremely hydrating as well, which suits dry skin too. Being rich in antioxidants makes it soothing for sensitive skin as well,” she explains.

What is the best time to use it?

Thankfully, unlike active and potent skincare ingredients like retinol, AHAs and BHAs, you can use it anytime. You can use it as an AM and PM moisturiser or even as a face and hair mask. She adds, “Men can use it as an aftershave or an after-wax balm, the uses are infinite”.

How can one use aloe vera gel differently?

“One can use it for an under-eye treatment or as a primer for makeup too. Also whenever your skin is feeling dull, just add sugar to aloe gel which will make it a great exfoliator; or mix it with coconut oil or almond oil and apply as a hair mask,” says Thapar.

