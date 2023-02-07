All about facial shaving, from the pros and cons to common myths

The pandemic-induced lockdowns, which led to the closure of beauty salons, prompted many individuals to opt for DIY hair removal options. This is when facial shaving gained prominence, but not without certain doubts and apprehensions regarding it — like if there is a right time and way for women to start shaving their vellus and terminal hair. If you, too, have such concerns, we are here to answer them all, with help from experts.

“Vellus hair is the small fuzzy hair that covers the face and body and is often not very visible, unless in sunlight. Terminal hair, on the other hand, is darker in colour and can be seen on the upper and lower lips, sideburns, neck, chin, and sometimes on cheeks too,” Dr Rinky Kapoor, dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinic told indianexpress.com.

So, if you are wondering whether to start shaving your face or not, check out this Instagram post by Dr Gurveen Waraich Garekar, a dermatologist, who also listed some things to keep in mind while choosing to shave your facial hair.

Dr Garekar wrote, “Facial shaving in women is one of the most controversial topics ever. But after laser, this is one the most efficient and convenient methods of removing facial hair.”

She added that you are an ideal candidate for it:

*If you have very fine facial hair, called peach fuzz

*If you have thick black hair but don’t want to or can’t go for laser hair reduction

*Get acneiform eruptions with waxing or laser

More so, here are the pros and cons of facial shaving listed by Dr Garekar:

Pros:

*Convenient

*Affordable

*Helps in removing dead skin cells

*Takes care of even the finest hair

Cons:

*Has to be done very frequently

*Could be irritating on very dry and sensitive skin

*Chance of infection with minor cut if not done properly

Adding, Dr Kapoor mentioned other benefits of facing shaving include easier product penetration, simpler application of makeup, smoother skin, and that it is painless and fast. Further listing the disadvantages, she said, “Since shaving causes exfoliation, too much of it can cause dry and itchy skin, thus making it necessary to moisturise right after shaving.”

She added that people who have skin conditions like acne, psoriasis or eczema should not opt for facing shaving. “If you shave on acne, it can cause more irritation and spread of infection. If you have redness on skin, then also avoid shaving,” Dr Kapoor said.

Facial shaving in women is one of the most controversial topics ever, but after laser this is one the most efficient and convenient methods of removing facial hair. (Source: Freepik) Facial shaving in women is one of the most controversial topics ever, but after laser this is one the most efficient and convenient methods of removing facial hair. (Source: Freepik)

Dr Garekar also busted the popular myths associated with facial shaving:

*Shaving does not affect the thickness of hair, it just cuts hair at a sharp angle, so it feels thicker.

*As shaving is a superficial method of hair removal without any uprooting, the hair will definitely grow back faster than waxing or threading.

Dr Garekar listed the dos and don’ts of facial shaving:

*Never do dry shaving

*Moisturise your skin well before and after shaving

*Always shave in the direction of hair

Dr Kapoor mentioned other methods for facial hair removal:

*Waxing is a simple way to remove hair from the root. It has long lasting results than shaving. However, it is painful and can cause skin irritation and ingrown hair.

*Lasers are a safe, effective, painless way of permanently removing hair. Laser treatment targets the hair follicles and destroys it. As a result, hair growth becomes shunted.

*Epilation technique works just like shaving, but it pulls the hair from the roots. The hair takes about four weeks to grow back.

