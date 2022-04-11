Alia Bhatt’s hair stylist, Priyanka Borkar, busts some common myths about hair oiling

Despite being one of the oldest haircare routines in practice, especially in India, hair oiling continues to raise questions. Does it cause acne? Is it bad for coloured hair? Will it cause dandruff? To clear all doubts and bust the myths related to hair oiling, we asked Priyanka Borkar, hair stylist to stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sharvari Wagh, among others.

This is what she had to say about common myths around hair oiling:

Myth: You can’t oil chemically treated hair

A lot of stylists do not recommend oiling right after your hair is chemically treated or straightened. The truth is that you must not oil it just for the first week. You can oil your scalp regularly post the first week of your treatment. I recommend using room temperature oil on your scalp. Coconut-based hair oil is one of the best options as it penetrates the hair shaft easily and doesn’t allow moisture or humidity to seep into the hair. You can use the oil twice a week for a long-lasting straightened look.

Myth: It is necessary to keep the oil in your hair overnight

No, this is not true. In fact, there are chances of dust particles getting collected in your hair if you keep oil overnight which can block the hair follicles and may even lead to scalp infections. You can keep the oil in your hair for just 30 mins and it should do the job.

Myth: Oiling causes dandruff

Using coconut-based hair oil on dry flaky scalp will help reduce the flakes and moisturize your scalp as the oil helps kill the fungus and bacteria responsible for the imbalance that causes dandruff. But if your scalp tends to get flaky due to an oily scalp then it’s not recommended to use.

Myth: Hair oiling clogs your pores

If one already has an oily scalp, adding more oil to might not be the best idea. Leaving the oil in your hair for more than 30 mins, or for a few days like we did when we were kids, can attract dust and pollutants to the hair that clog your scalp. The use of coconut-based hair oil helps as it penetrates deep, leaving only a thin layer on the top of the scalp and hair surface which helps repair the hair from inside.

The truth is, using a coconut-based hair oil on your scalp adds moisture and shine to your hair and it also promotes hair growth and strengthening. Massaging it into your scalp can prevent it from breaking and being brittle even after the use of heated tools. It will also provide longevity to the straightened look by shielding it from the effects of a humid environment.

