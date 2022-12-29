‘Swim for two’, ‘first day back postpartum’: Alia Bhatt shares pictures that never made it to the ‘gram

This year was, indeed, a remarkable year for Alia Bhatt, on both professional and personal fronts. Not just her films Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra earned widespread acclaim and popularity, but the actor also marked the beginning of an exciting chapter in her life as she tied the knot with longtime beau actor Ranbir Kapoor and welcomed her first child, Raha. No wonder, Alia was one of the most talked-out and searched Indian celebrities of the year.
As such, giving fans an inside peek into the memorable year gone by, Alia recently shared a reel on Instagram consisting of a range of never-before-seen pictures. From her wedding festivities and travel escapades to her pregnancy and food diaries – the actor posted a bunch of candid moments that are surely going to bring a big smile to your face.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping it natural, the initial few pictures captured Alia soaking in the serenity of nature. She can be seen enjoying a sunset from the balcony of her apartment.
Looking stunning in white, she also shared pictures from her photoshoots.
Alia, who celebrated her birthday in the Maldives with her mother and sister, gave fans a glimpse into the celebrations as a shot captured her walking on the beach with a ‘Happy Birthday’ structure illuminating the night.
She also shared some unseen pictures from her wedding, including a photo from her haldi ceremony, and another from her first fitting of the Sabyasachi sari that she wore for the nuptials.
Alia’s love for her cat Edward is not unknown to her fans! So, how can her yearly recap be complete without some endearing pictures of her four-legged friend?
The actor completed the shooting of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone earlier this year and shared a few BTS moments from the set of the film.
Travel formed a major part of her year as she shared a bunch of getaway pictures with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.
Alia also documented her pregnancy journey in the reel, sharing some pictures from the journey. “Walk for two”, “Swim for two”, and “What I ate every day for 3 months in my second trimester” – her pictures read.
Alia’s picture from her ‘first day back post-partum’.
From scrumptious pizzas to delectable desserts, she sure enjoyed some delicious food this year.
She also shared an adorable Diwali 2022 click with mom Soni Razdan.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!