Alia Bhatt opens up on her two favourite foods, skipping breakfast, makeup and lot more

Alia Bhatt gave us a sneak peek into her lifestyle through an Instagram game. (Source: aliabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt just revealed her favourite foods, and they might be your favourite too.

The actor took out some time in between her shoots to play the ‘true or false’ game on Instagram, in which she talked about the foods she likes to eat the most–potato and chocolate.

“Fully true, aaloo (potato) and chocolate are my favourite,” she said, besides talking about her love for “ghar ka khana“.

On skipping breakfast, the Gully Boy actor said she does not skip breakfast unless she is not hungry. “But I don’t skip on purpose.”

The 27-year-old also revealed she has begun to love make up “a lot now”.

Alia said that while she loved eating, she did not like cooking as much, although she did cook her first-ever sabzi — South-Indian style zucchini — last year and shared the recipe with her fans in a YouTube video. During the lockdown, she also tried her hand at baking the then-viral banana bread.

Alia also spoke about her workout routine. The actor, who keeps setting fitness goals for us, confessed she does not exercise every day, but about five to six days a week.