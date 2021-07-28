Watch: Alia Bhatt reveals her morning skincare routine

For Alia Bhatt, her skincare routine is “one of the most important parts” of her life, as she revealed in a new YouTube video. The actor went on to share how she takes care of her skin.

Sitting in her vanity van early morning, Alia begins the video by showing her travelling skincare kit. She then uses a spray to dampen her face and then massages it with a skin massager. “I do it for about one-two minutes,” she said.

The Kalank actor then applies eye cream, which helps with dark circles and dryness. After this, she applies watermelon niacinamide. A form of vitamin B-3, niacinamide keeps the skin smooth and moisturised. It also treats hyperpigmentation, according to Healthline.

“It can help get rid of fine lines, protects from pollution, hydrates and regenerates your skin,” Alia added.

She also said, “Whatever you put on your face, you can put on your neck and you can put on your hands.”

The third step involves applying caffeine solution drops under the eye. This helps in water retention while reducing puffiness.

After this, Alia applies watermelon juice moisturiser. Finally, she applies sunscreen. “I can’t explain how important sunscreen is,” Alia said while pointing out that one needs to apply even if they are not going out in the sun. Besides protecting your skin from sunburn, it also reduces signs of aging.

But before applying anything on the skin, one has to cleanse it well, Alia added.