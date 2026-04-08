Alia Bhatt-inspired food timetable, a glam-room, three-legged dining table: Inside Aditi Bhatia’s Pintrest-style Mumbai house

With algorithms influencing our lifestyle choices, curating one’s aesthetics is like brushing one’s teeth. It’s paramount for maintaining the circadian rhythm. Aditi Bhatia’s Mumbai house is a testament to how aesthetics are brought to life.

The Kerala Story 2 actor recently gave a sneak peek into her modern-Pintresty Mumbai home. From an Alia Bhatt-inspired food timetable to sophisticated bedrooms, Aditi’s house is a digital delight for her fans. In a recent home tour episode shared by Mashable India, she welcomes her guests along with her pet dogs.

The house features several bedrooms, mirrored wardrobes, a glam room, a geometric chandelier, a pouffe in soft pink hue, and floral wallpaper on the ceiling.

Butter-yellow living area

Aditi begins with her living area: a carefully designed comfort space in butter-yellow hue. It features a customised sofa that perfectly blends English-rolled-arm and sectional designs. At the centre table sits a glass vase with yellow flowers, adding charm to the cosy vibes.

The living space also has a large TV cabinet with multiple decorative items arranged for aesthetic appeal. It also has elements like plaid curtains and distinctive lighting that enhance the space, and it extends to a huge balcony with the perfect sunrise and sunset views.

Crockery collection and three-legged dining table

Another standout area of the house is the dining space, featuring a three-legged wooden dining table for character. The space extends to a crockery cabinet with a myriad of collections. A rattan chandelier hangs above a wooden table with cane chairs, contrasted by a bold red crockery cabinet that adds a pop of colour.

The kitchen is modern and effortlessly inviting, featuring sage-green cabinets with matte-black fittings, a chequered floor, and a white stone-ribbed backsplash. Even the sink area has the checkered design in miniature detail.

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Alia Bhatt-inspired food timetable

The highlight of the kitchen is Aditi’s refrigerator, featuring souvenir magnets from countries she has travelled to. Another element that catches attention is a food timetable inspired by Alia Bhatt. The actor shares that she saw it in one of Bhatt’s YouTube videos.

One of the most striking areas is Aditi’s bedroom, accessed through a curved yellow doorway. Inside, a custom serpentine upholstered bed sits on a carpet, giving the room an elegant character. Apart from her bedroom, her glam room stole the spotlight.

Inspired by English, the glam room begins with an arch-shaped door that leads to a passage serving as a memory spot. It features several photos of Aditi with her mother and grandmother. It then opens to the vanity area dedicated to make-up and dressing.

According to experts, carefully designing a happy space is paramount to improving mental well-being. “Elements such as natural light, calming colours, meaningful objects, and clutter-free organisation can promote relaxation and emotional balance. When individuals personalise a space with items that evoke comfort or joy, it creates a sense of control and psychological safety. Over time, this space can act as a restorative environment, helping reduce anxiety, improve focus, and foster overall emotional well-being,” Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained.

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Along with personalised spaces, memory walls also act as powerful anchors of personal identity. “By displaying meaningful photographs, achievements, or mementoes, individuals actively engage in self-reflection, which strengthens their sense of self and belonging. These spaces also evoke positive emotional recall, which can buffer stress and enhance emotional resilience. In essence, they help individuals make sense of their life story, reinforcing values, relationships, and milestones that define who they are,” he said.