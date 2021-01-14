Ali Zafar faces harassment lawsuit from Pakistani artist Leena Ghani

Prior to this Ghani had taken to Twitter to share that "After years of personal and legal attacks by Mr Zafar, I have decided to stand up for myself and fight back." (File)

Pakistani makeup-artist and activist Leena Ghani has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against singer Ali Zafar, who has faced similar allegations earlier as well. Following the suit, which claims Rs 500 million in damages, the Sindh high court on Wednesday issued a notice to Zafar, according to a report in The Dawn.

Ghani had earlier taken to Twitter to share that “After years of personal and legal attacks by Mr Zafar, I have decided to stand up for myself and fight back.”

After years of personal and legal attacks by Mr. Zafar, I have decided to stand up for myself and fight back. They said go to the courts. So I did. #metoo #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/XSRyaMuTLB — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

Pakistan is my home, as it is for millions of other women – is it fair that we can be harassed, maligned and labeled as liars when we speak up against sexual harassment in our own country? pic.twitter.com/OSLICaCDHN — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

I have moved the court to stop Mr. Zafar and his army of trolls from harassing me further. Across the board female activists, journalists and lawyers are being targeted for being vocal and speaking up on women based issues, especially the MeToo movement. pic.twitter.com/33Tx45QnrP — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

It’s time we fight back and create legal precedence that protects all women against sexual harassment and defamation. pic.twitter.com/i5aqvkoQRF — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

I want to thank the incredible womxn of my country for being so brave. And thank you all for your constant love and support. Together stronger. ❤️✊🏻#metoo #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/eR6U16ubXO — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

In a series of tweets, Ghani said that “Pakistan is my home, as it is for millions of other women – is it fair that we can be harassed, maligned and labeled as liars when we speak up against sexual harassment in our own country?”

She added: “I have moved the court to stop Mr. Zafar and his army of trolls from harassing me further. Across the board female activists, journalists and lawyers are being targeted for being vocal and speaking up on women based issues, especially the MeToo movement.”

Another report in The Dawn, dated November 2018, states that Zafar had filed a complaint with FIA cybercrime wing against Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza for allegedly running a smear campaign against him. This was after Shafi had alleged that the actor and musician sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

On his part, Ali had “categorically denied” all charges. ”I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi.”