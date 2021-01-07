Alexis Ohanian shuts down billionaire for comment on wife Serena Williams’ weight, age

In a series of tweets, Serena Williams’ husband Alexia Ohanian hit back at Romanian billionaire and former Tennis player Ion Tiriac, after he made “sexist” comments about her weight and age.

In an interview with a Romanian television channel, Tiriac remarked that the 39-year-old tennis player should retire. “At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago,” Tiriac was quoted as saying. “Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire! From all points of view,” he added.

Tiriac’s remarks did not go down well with Ohanian. “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks,” the internet entrepreneur wrote on Twitter. “Had to Google it… turns out my 3-year-old has more Grand Slam victories than this,” he further wrote.

Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

Had to Google it… turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Q2pgsNWFAj — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Calling Tiriac a “racist/sexist clown”, Ohanian wrote in another tweet, “2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family.”

2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

Netizens were quick to come out in support. Here’s what they said:

You go Alexis. Most of us are tired of these people. I am glad you are able to defend your family freely when ever, and how ever you want. I salute you! — THE POWER OF LOVE (@Kindnessrocks5) January 4, 2021

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Serena is a treasure!! That other dude (what’s his name again? 🤔) is just mad that he’ll never measure up to her talent and success. I forgot his name in 10 seconds. Whereas I’ve watched Serena & Venus since they first established themselves as teens. — 🏳️‍🌈 Felicia 🎮 | #ADHD #BLM #FuckTrump (@BiFelicia319) January 6, 2021

💯 % support for defending your beautiful wife who has suffered decades of racial slurs for simple existing , it’s about time to silence these sort of clowns, great job — 💕 (@Zodidi) January 5, 2021

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle