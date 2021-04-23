Alexis Ohanian is comfortable with people calling him ‘Serena Williams’ husband’

Alexis Ohanian is here to remind us that he will not simply sit back and allow someone to disrespect his family. (Photo: Instagram/@alexisohanian)

Alexis Ohanian is a secure man. The Reddit co-founder, who is married to ace tennis player Serena Williams, wants the world to know that he has absolutely no problem in being addressed to as her husband, and that he feels nothing but pride in being called as such.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old entrepreneur shared a screenshot of an exchange he had with someone on Twitter, wherein while they praised him for not being bothered by the fact that he is often called “Serena Williams’ husband”, he replied to them saying: “I’ll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena’s husband (or Olympia’s dad) and that’s fine by me.”

In the caption, the tech entrepreneur and investor also noted that he hopes he would also one day be known as the dad to his and Williams’ three-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. “TBH I’m hoping to be known as “@olympiaohanian’s papa.”

But this is not the first time that Ohanian has taken a stand for his family. In a series of tweets in January this year, he hit back at Romanian billionaire and former tennis player Ion Tiriac, after he made ‘sexist’ comments about Williams’ weight and age.

In an interview with a Romanian television channel, Tiriac had remarked that the 39-year-old tennis player “should retire”. “At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago… Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire! From all points of view,” Tiriac was quoted as saying.

As was expected, Ohanian had fired back stating: “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks.”

“Had to Google it… turns out my 3-year-old has more Grand Slam victories than this [clown],” he further wrote.

He had also called Tiriac a “racist/sexist clown”, writing in another tweet, “2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family.”

In February this year, as Williams played against Simona Halep at the Australian Open, her husband was present there, cheering for her in a tee shirt that read: ‘Greatest Female Athlete’ with the word ‘Female’ scratched out.

At a time when people are encouraged to reject gender roles and appreciate people for their achievement, regardless of their race and gender, Ohanian has been doing his bit to not only pave the way for other husbands, but to also constantly remind people that if they come for his family, especially his wife, who has so many laurels resting on her head, he will not simply sit back and allow the disrespect.

