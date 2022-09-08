scorecardresearch
Decoding the link between alcohol consumption and skin health

"Alcohol consumption can lead to various allergic reactions like urticaria or hives," said Dr Shraddha Deshpande

alcohol drinkingDrinking alcohol and its effects on our skin. (Photo: Pexels)

That drinking alcohol can have numerous harmful effects on the body is a well-known fact, but did you know that it can harm your skin too, leaving it dry and lifeless? Highlighting the same, Dr Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist, took to her Instagram Stories to share the four major ways alcohol consumption can affect skin.

“Alcohol intake can lead to dehydration in your skin and body,” she wrote. Agreed Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, and said that alcohol consumption can “indeed lead to dry skin, puffy eyes, and dark circles.

alcohol consumption A few side-effects of consuming alcohol. (Photo: Instagram)

Next, Dr Chytra shared that alcohol consumption can disrupt the sleep cycle which can, in turn, result in “under-eye bags and a puffy face”. “Besides causing severe diseases which will ultimately affect your skin, alcohol also makes the skin lose vitamin and nutrients and makes it appear dull and dark,” Dr Chytra added.

This is not all, as according to Dr Shraddha, alcohol consumption may also increase oxidative stress which can accelerate the aging process. “It causes flushing of the face and can worsen certain skin conditions like rosacea,” Dr Sharaddha added.

Long-standing alcohol consumption can also lead to various allergic reactions like urticaria or hives, along with certain skin conditions like telangiectasia, or spider nevi, and can even aggravate nutritional deficiencies leading to glossitis, angular stomatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

In addition to this, drinking alcohol can affect the health of hair and nails, too. “It can also cause a condition called rhinophyma, which is bulbous growth of the nose, also called drinker’s nose,” said Dr Shraddha.

