From favourite food, recent artwork, nickname, to class 10 result: Alaya F reveals it all

Alaya F recently turned vegetarian, “its been a bunch of months now”, but the 24-year-old was quick to state that she doesn’t think “veganism is for me”.

“I love milk and cheese. I don’t think veganism is for me. But vegetarianism is going great,” said Alaya in an ‘Ask-Me-Anything’ session on Instagram.

But its not just that, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor opened up about many of her favourite things right from food, snacks, to cheat meals, and detox drinks along with her nickname, her Class 10 result and how she feels about the fact that she looks younger than her age.

On being asked how she manages her hectic schedule, Alaya said: “I like waking up 30 minutes to one hour earlier than I actually need to. I can take that time out to breathe, be with myself, and think about the day ahead. It helps me deal with the hectic schedule of the day ahead.”

Take a look at the other things she shared:

Tea or coffee? “I like both, but definitely coffee because without coffee I am dysfunctional. Without tea, I am okay. But I do like tea,” she said.

How does she deal with fat? “With a lot of positivity, determination, and self-love. It is the most effective way.”

How does she manage to feel positive all the time? “I am not positive all the time. I have my moments and days just like everyone else. But I do actively try to do things that make me happy, and avoid things that upset me — as we all should,” she said.

Favourite food? Homemade fried dahi bhindi.

Is she vegan? “No, I am not vegan. But I turned vegetarian recently. I love milk and I love cheese, so I don’t think veganism is for me. But vegetarianism is going great,” she said.

The actor also showed her recent artwork which she is yet to complete. “I fear I will mess it up. So, haven’t yet touched it,” she said.

Detox drink? “Take a bottle of water and put cucumber, lemon and mint in it. Keep sipping it throughout the day. It is really tasty, and is good for you,” she said.

Favourite sweet? “I am obsessed with carrot cake. I like most desserts but I don’t like chocolaty desserts, which is quite amusing”.

Favourite cheat meal? “Schezwan dosa, and shrikhand puri together. Or sometimes, a really good pizza, or a burger.”

Healthy snacks? “Hummus and carrots, peanut butter with a cracker, avocado with lemon and salt, red chilli powder and pepper. Nuts and fruits.”

What does she do for puffy eyes and bloated face? “Face rollers, which I have recently discovered.”

When a fan said she does not look her age, the actor replied, “I get this all the time. Right now I hate it, but later on in life, I am sure I will love the fact that I look younger than I am.”

On being asked her Class 10 result, Alaya said that the amount of people that have asked this question is “insane!” “I might surprise you guys, but I did quite well. I got 92 percent,” she smiled.

