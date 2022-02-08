Alaya F swears by this humble kitchen ingredient for beauty and well-being; check it out

It goes without saying that following a regular skincare routine and clean eating practices help keep both skin and overall health in check. However, with tons of information available everywhere, it can get daunting to select the easiest and most natural way to take care of our skin and overall immunity.

But, what if we tell you that you can take care of both with just one simple ingredient? It’s turmeric! Suggested by our mothers, grandmothers and also experts, turmeric is known to have many skin and health-related benefits. It’s not us just, actor Alaya F, too, swears by turmeric for her health and beauty.

“Haldi (turmeric) has so many benefits, these are two of my favourite ways to use it!” the 24-year-old wrote, sharing the two ways she uses this ingredient.

Turmeric face pack

Alaya prefers using turmeric in her face mask to keep acne, blemishes and other skin concerns at bay. Here’s what you need to make a turmeric face pack, as shared by the actor.

*Turmeric

*Honey

*Milk

*Gram flour

Mix the ingredients and make a paste. Apply it on your face and wash off after 10-15 minutes for glowing and clear skin.

Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk or golden milk has anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties, according to nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. Additionally, it also helps boost our immunity.

Here’s what you need to make a glass of turmeric milk.

*¼ tsp milk

*¼ tsp cinnamon

*¼ tsp ginger

* ½ tsp vanilla essence(optional)

* ½ tsp honey

*1 glass of milk

Method

Add a glass of milk to a container and put it on the gas stove. Add turmeric and cinnamon to the milk. Keep stirring. Add ginger, vanilla essence and honey to the milk. Boil for some time and your turmeric milk is ready!

