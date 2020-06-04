Alaya F shares tips and tricks to stay productive amid COVID-19 crisis; watch

Alaya F posted her first Instagram video recently. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram) Alaya F posted her first Instagram video recently. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram)

The monotony of being confined to our homes and juggling personal and professional tasks amid the lockdown has proved to be challenging for many of us. In such a situation, how do you keep yourself motivated and be productive? Perhaps you can try out some of the tips and tricks budding actor Alaya F shared on her first-ever Instagram video.

“Staying productive and occupied has really helped me and my mental health during this lockdown. But being productive hasn’t always been easy! Here’s some tips and tricks I’ve picked up.. I hope they help you! If you’re feeling the need to be productive, watch this!” the Jawaani Jaaneman actor captioned her video. Here’s what she suggested:

1. Do not oversleep

“Rest is important, sleep is important…the ideal amount of hours that I sleep is seven to eight hours. If I sleep for 10-12 hours, I start feeling very lethargic throughout the day,” said the actor. Keep these tips in mind if you are unable to sleep well.

2. Do not get too comfortable in your bed

Most of us tend to spend quite some time in bed even after waking up in the morning. Alaya, who revealed she does that too, said that once you are out of the bed, just immediately go to the bathroom to freshen up, and then go to another room to change the environment.

3. Get Ready

Adding that the marntra has personally helped Alaya during the lockdown, she said, “If I sit in my pyjamas all day, I will not get anything done. I get up, take a shower and I just get dressed. I throw on some makeup sometimes…And then, once I do that I feel like I am to go about a normal day.”

4. Make a to-do list

Alaya revealed she maintains a dairy to note her to-do list. “No matter how small it is…even if it is like, ‘I need to call someone’, I write it on my to-do list,” she said.

5. Do it for five minutes

If you are feeling a lack of motivation to do something, just do it for five minutes. If you do not like it doing after those five minutes, leave it. Most of the times, one ends up continuing the task after those five minutes. Here’s a similar 10-minute rule for better time management.

6. Treat yourself

Even if it is just one thing you needed to do and you have completed it successfully, treat yourself. “You have to do this for your mental health…You have to enjoy the feeling of being productive,” Alaya expressed.

