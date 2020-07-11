Alaya F uses this coffee scrub for soft and glowing skin; here’s how to make it

Alaya F showed how to make a simple but effective coffee face mask. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram) Alaya F showed how to make a simple but effective coffee face mask. (Source: alaya.f/Instagram)

What is the secret to Alaya F’s good skin? The Jawaani Jaaneman actor recently took to Instagram to share one of her go-to face packs for exfoliating her skin and keeping it soft and glowing.

In a video, the actor showed how to make the coffee face mask or scrub at home using simple ingredients. “Face puffiness has been my constant enemy and I’ve recently found the best solution to it! Here’s my favourite homemade face mask/scrub, it’ll reduce any puffiness, exfoliate your skin and leave it soft and glowing,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This is the face pack I make often and I love it,” she said in the video.

Coffee benefits the skin in various ways. Besides having a calming effect, the caffeine content also reduces the appearance of cellulite. Applying coffee directly on the skin can further help decrease the appearance of sunspots, redness and fine lines, mentions Healthline. The chlorogenic acid and melanoidins in coffee also have anti-inflammatory effects.

Here’s how you can make the mask, as shown by Alaya:

Ingredients

2 tsp – Ground coffee powder

1.5 tsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Olive oil

1 tsp – Honey

1 tsp – Milk

Method

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients well. Now gradually rub the paste on your skin. Let it sit for about 20 minutes.

Try this mask to see how it benefits you.

