This DIY mask is Alaya F’s secret to flawless hair and skin

Being cooped up all day inside our homes can get overwhelmingly monotonous. But, the magical touch of self pampering can go a long way in helping beat pandemic blues, and also give you shiny hair and glowing skin.

This weekend, try a mask that uses only four ingredients, and can be applied both to your skin and hair. Actor Alaya F one just recipe of a DIY mask she swears by, captioning the post, “One of my favourite DIY hair and face masks💚 It exfoliates dead skin and is super hydrating and moisturising!”

Check out how you can make this easy mask which can be a great addition to your skincare regime.

AVOCADO MASK

Ingredients:

*½ – Avocado

*1 tbsp – Honey

*1 tbsp – Olive oil

*1 tbsp – Yoghurt

Method:

Mash all the ingredients together in a bowl and stir. Then apply the mixture generously on your face and hair, and let the mask sit for 10 to 15 minutes before washing off.

🥑Avocado, known to have a lot of benefits, is high in B1, B2, B3, B6, C, E, and K vitamins, as well as zinc and potassium. This makes it particularly effective for assisting skin cell regeneration. The fruit also aids in the development of collagen and is a natural moisturiser. When used as a hair mask, avocado nourishes and strengthens the hair, leaving it rejuvenated and healthy.

🥑Yoghurt is great for both hair and skin as it is high in lactic acid and natural probiotics. It is inexpensive and easily available, and makes for an especially great cleanser for those with dry and flaky skin.

🥑Honey makes for the perfect pairing as it is ideal for all skin types, including acne-prone skin. It has a variety of healing properties, including bacteria-fighting, cleansing, strengthening, and moisturising, to mention a few. For reaping the best benefits, use raw honey.

🥑 Olive oil protects the outer layer of skin from damage, thanks to its high content of polyphenols that helps in healing internal cells. It is also great for adding to your haircare routine as it nourishes the follicles and increases blood flow.

