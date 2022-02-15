Watch: Alaya F shows how to ‘effectively de-puff’ the face; shares dos and don’ts

Waking up with a puffy face and sunken eyes is definitely not the best start to a new day. While mild morning puffiness usually recedes after a couple of hours, it becomes a problem if it is due to a tiring night out, stress, allergy or genetics as it can persist for much longer.

Puffiness can dull your overall appearance and make you look tired. But worry not, Alaya F recently opened up about struggling with puffiness and how she dealt with it.

“I have struggled with puffiness for as long as I can remember! When I heard about gua shas and face rollers, I was immediately interested but there were so many different contradicting methods and videos on the internet that I really struggled to figure out how to effectively use these tools,” the 24-year-old wrote.

Alaya went on to share the ‘correct way to de-puff your face’. “I’ve found that this method works best for me. If you see photos of me from even a year ago, you can see a big difference in how my face looked back then and how much it’s shaped itself now. You just have to be consistent with your routine,” she wrote.

Here’s how you can de-puff your face, according to the actor.

*Start by cleaning your face and applying a moisturiser or oil.

*Massage it into your skin thoroughly.

*Gently massage your face with a jade roller. “Remember to not go in back and forth motion. Follow one direction only,” she advised.

*Try to push the fluids to the two corners of the face.

*Push the roller back and forth on the nose, and then push the roller to the corner of the face.

*Shake the corners a little bit using the roller and then drain the fluids out from the back of the neck.

*Then, using a gua sha, go along the contours of the face for an added lift.

Further, she shared a few things to keep in mind.

*In the start, the first few times might make your face look puffier. Don’t get demotivated, keep at it and once you start using it regularly, you’ll start noticing a huge difference.

*Don’t apply too much pressure. Be gentle with your face.

*Make sure your face has enough moisturiser/face oil so that the roller and gua sha can glide smoothly.

*Take your time and make it enjoyable. Do this for at least 10 minutes.

To take this routine one step further, Alaya suggested dunking your face in ice water after this “to further tighten and depuff your face”.

