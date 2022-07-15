Alaya F shares homemade pack to ‘cool your face quickly’ on a hot, humid day

The monsoon months are marked by an increase in humidity, which often leads to a range of skin and hair issues. According to experts, fungal skin infection, sweat rashes, acne, and eczema are some of the common concerns faced by many during this season.

As such, it is important to use skincare products that have a cooling effect, and help keep stickiness and perspiration at bay. To counter the same, actor Alaya F recently shared a homemade fack pack that is fit for summer and humid weather.

“When the weather is hot, humid, and sticky – here’s a way to cool your face quickly!” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Take a look at the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Here’s how you can prepare this easy face pack in a jiffy.

Ingredients

*Grated cucumber

*Mint (pudina) leaves crushed into a paste

*Honey

*Curd

Method

To make this refreshing DIY face pack, mix the ingredients together. Alaya suggested adding besan “to make it thicker if you want”. Apply it on your face for 10-15 minutes before washing it off.

Would you try this face pack?

