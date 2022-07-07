From skincare tips to favourite artwork: Alaya F reveals it all

Alaya F has always been quite candid about her lifestyle on social media. From sharing skincare tips to posting glimpses of her fitness and dance routine — the young actor keeps her fans updated with the tiniest details of her life.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, Alaya took to Instagram to answer a bunch of fan questions recently, revealing skincare tips, travel plans, her artworks, and more.

Skin bloating is a common concern among many, especially in the morning. To reduce that, she relies on “cucumber lemon mint water, gua sha, face roller and ice”.

She then went on to reveal her favourite artwork and another work which she is yet to complete. Take a look.

Alaya revealed her favourite artwork (Source: Alaya F/Instagram) Alaya revealed her favourite artwork (Source: Alaya F/Instagram)

She also shared her incomplete artwork (Source: Alaya F/Instagram) She also shared her incomplete artwork (Source: Alaya F/Instagram)

On being asked about her travel plans, Alaya said, “Except for work commitments, I am not really travelling right now. Maybe by the end of the year, if I feel like I’ve had a great year, then I’ll go somewhere nice — like a beach and relax.”

Confessing that she suffers from PCOS because of which she struggles with weight issues, she gave tips on metabolism. “You need to have a diet and fitness plan which is sustainable for you and works for your body. Balance is key,” she said.

Did you know that she is also a sports enthusiast? “I played football in my early days of school followed by hockey in my later days of school. Of late, I have been playing tennis. I really enjoy sports and things that are competitive,” Alaya revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

She concluded the AMA session by giving some important advice to her fans, “Be kind to yourself and treat yourself well. No matter how many best friends you have or don’t have, be your own best friend first because you have you for the rest of your life. Just know that everything does work out in the end. You’ll be okay”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!