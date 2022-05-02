Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Importance, Significance

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Date: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious and important day for members of the Hindu and Jain community. Since it is regarded as the most fortunate day, all spiritual and material acts are carried out on this day.

The festival will fall on May 3 this year.

Any auspicious day should be used for cultivating strengths, according to Vedic literature. This is accomplished via reading scriptures, performing special pujas, worshipping the family deity (Ishta Dev), donating to charities, paying tribute to one’s ancestors, associating with devotees, feeding Brahmins, planting and watering trees, feeding the destitute, and so on. When these acts are carried out on this day, one gains spiritual stamina to carry out their karmas as specified. As a result, both spiritual prosperity and material opulence are progressively attained.

Puja timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat will begin at 05:39 am and end at 12:18 pm on May 3. The Tritiya Tithi will commence at 5:18 am on May 3 and end at 7:32 am on May 4. The auspicious timing to buy gold is between 05:39 am on May 3 to 05:38 am on May 4.

Reason for celebration

Akshay Tritiya, according to legend, is a brief story of Lord Krishna and his childhood closest buddy Sudama who used to live and study together in Gurukula. They were dispatched to the forest to fetch wood one day, but it began to rain, so they took shelter behind a tree. Sudama, who had some puffed rice for a snack, shared the rice with Krishna when he indicated he was hungry.

As they got older, Lord Krishna ruled since he was born into a royal family, whilst Sudama lived in abject poverty. Sudama made the decision to meet Krishna and left with a fistful of rice to deliver to Krishna. Krishna was overjoyed to see his best friend and lavished him with royal treatment.

Sudama, overwhelmed by all of this generosity, couldn’t muster the nerve to ask him for anything and instead headed back home, only to find his house brimming with money and riches. The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya is linked to Lord Krishna’s faith and friendship with Sudama.

It is also stated that Lord Parshuram, Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, celebrates his birthday on Akshaya Tritiya.

Significance

On this day, both shoppers and sellers prepare for good commerce. Hindus and Jains, in particular, spend the day with joy and zeal, buying gold in the hopes of attracting good fortune.

The day of Akshaya Tritiya in Jainism commemorates Lord Rishabhdev, the first Tirthankara, finishing his one-year austerity by drinking sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands. People who practise Varshi-tap, a year-long alternative day of fasting, end their Tapasya by sipping sugarcane juice on this day.

