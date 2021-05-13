Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Date, puja timings, importance, significance

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Date: Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a lot of gusto by the Hindu and Jain community. The Tritiya Tithi (third day) of Vaishakha, Shukla Paksha, is one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 14.

Although Akshaya Tritiya day is auspicious from start to finish, the best time to perform puja would be between 5:30 am to 12:18 pm, according to drikpanchang.com.

The day is known by different names in different parts of the country. In Chhattisgarh, it is known as Akti while in Rajasthan and Gujarat, it is known as Akha Teej.

The Sanskrit word Akshaya means the one that never diminishes or the eternal one. There are several beliefs surrounding this day–it marks the beginning of the Treta Yuga; it is also the day when the mighty and heavenly river Ganga descended on the earth at the behest of King Bhagiratha to help his ancestors attain Moksha.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya: Healthy traditional dishes that you can try at home

This auspicious day is also associated with Shri Krishan. On this day, Shri Krishan’s poor Brahmin friend Sudama visited his palace with a fistful of fattened rice. Shri Krishan whole-heartedly accepted his humble offerings and showered his friend with riches. Therefore, it is the day when Sudama’s fortune changed, and he became a wealthy man.

Also, Ved Vyasa narrated the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on this day.

Therefore, Akshaya Tritiya is of great significance. People stand in long lines outside gold stores to buy something and mark the day. A visible excitement is noticed among both the customers as well as the vendors. Besides these materialistic comforts, people seek spiritual enlightenment. Hence, some people give away food or essentials in charity to seek Almighty’s blessings.