Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta become parents to a baby boy

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their first child in December 2020. (file)

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have been blessed with a baby boy.

“With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” read the formal statement.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand ceremony in March 2019. Akash looked dapper in a pink Sabyasachi sherwani while Shloka donned a red lehenga. The wedding ceremony was attended by who’s who of Bollywood, ministers, and other celebrities. Former British prime minister Tony Blair and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also attended the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shloka Mehta Ambani (@shloka_mehta_official)

Akash and Shloka reportedly met as toddlers at Dhirubhai Ambani school. The duo had been friends for years before they started dating. The couple got engaged in June 2018 after Akash proposed to Shloka, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, in Goa, in March that year.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd