scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Top news

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta become parents to a baby boy

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in March 2019

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2020 2:10:15 pm
akash ambani shloka mehtaAkash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their first child in December 2020. (file)

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have been blessed with a baby boy.

“With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” read the formal statement.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand ceremony in March 2019. Akash looked dapper in a pink Sabyasachi sherwani while Shloka donned a red lehenga. The wedding ceremony was attended by who’s who of Bollywood, ministers, and other celebrities. Former British prime minister Tony Blair and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also attended the event.

Akash and Shloka reportedly met as toddlers at Dhirubhai Ambani school. The duo had been friends for years before they started dating. The couple got engaged in June 2018 after Akash proposed to Shloka, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, in Goa, in March that year.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Astad Deboo passes away: A pictorial tribute to the contemporary Indian dancer

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 10: Latest News

Advertisement