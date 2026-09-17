Akanksha Chamola’s Mumbai home has a warm, lived-in charm — see Inside

Akanksha Chamola home tour offers a glimpse of her Mumbai house, featuring cosy interiors, a modern kitchen, natural wood and traditional Indian decor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiSep 17, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Akanksha Chamola home tour videoTake a look at Akanksha Chamola's cosy home in Mumbai
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Lock Upp contestant Akanksha Chamola recently offered a glimpse inside her parents’ home in Mumbai, giving fans a closer look at the space she shares with her family. With its cream and off-white furnishings, wooden textures, and touches of traditional Indian decor, the actor’s home has a distinctly lived-in feel.

Rather than relying on an overtly luxurious aesthetic, the interiors appear to focus on comfort and personal touches.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Kitchen with granite countertops

One of the most functional spaces in the house is the parallel galley kitchen, which has dark granite countertops running along two walls. The narrow kitchen opens towards a window and utility area, allowing natural light into the space. The cabinets are finished in glossy off-white and fitted with modern stainless-steel handles. Light square tiles cover the walls, with a patterned decorative border running through the middle.

Akanksha Chamola home tour Akanksha Chamola hosted Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, at her parents’ place (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The kitchen is equipped with a built-in stovetop and chimney range hood, while a countertop microwave and stainless-steel refrigerator complete the setup. Overhead lighting and a ceiling fan keep the compact workspace well lit and ventilated.

A homely living space with personal touches

The living room follows a warm, neutral aesthetic. A cream leather sofa takes centre stage, paired with a textured grey chevron throw and patterned cushions. A matching plush recliner is placed nearby, creating a comfortable seating area. Adding a rustic touch to the room are coffee and side tables made from natural wood slices and tree-stump-style pieces.

Akanksha Chamola home tour The tour begins with the living space that follows a neutral colour palette (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The entertainment wall features light-wood vertical plank wallpaper with a large flat-screen television mounted against it. Elsewhere, an ornate white-and-gold wall clock adds a traditional touch to the interiors. A black wrought-iron display rack placed nearby holds small decorative pieces and everyday items.

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The living room leads into a modest dining area, where a sleek white rectangular table is paired with chairs covered in quilted off-white protective covers. An amber glass vase placed on a decorative tray serves as the centrepiece.

Akanksha Chamola home tour The dining area follows a similar design philosophy (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The dining area also features a framed oil painting in warm orange and red tones, adding a pop of colour to the otherwise neutral interiors. In one corner stands a carved white jaali cabinet that serves as the temple of the house, bringing an Indian decorative element into the space. A wood-planked accent wall sits beside frosted-glass sliding doors that lead into the kitchen.

Sukriti Sharrma, Partner, Plüsch, shared some of the smart technology becoming essential in luxury kitchens. “Built-in appliances, integrated lighting systems, and advanced cabinet mechanisms are becoming standard in premium kitchens. Smart appliances also offer greater control, efficiency, and ease of use through connected technologies,” she explained.

“One particularly interesting development is the evolution of integrated induction systems. In some solutions, the induction hob is concealed beneath the countertop, creating a seamless working surface. The heat is transferred directly to the vessel and the food being prepared, while the countertop itself remains cool to the touch by hand,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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