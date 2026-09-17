Akanksha Chamola’s Mumbai home has a warm, lived-in charm — see Inside

Lock Upp contestant Akanksha Chamola recently offered a glimpse inside her parents’ home in Mumbai, giving fans a closer look at the space she shares with her family. With its cream and off-white furnishings, wooden textures, and touches of traditional Indian decor, the actor’s home has a distinctly lived-in feel.

Rather than relying on an overtly luxurious aesthetic, the interiors appear to focus on comfort and personal touches.

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Kitchen with granite countertops

One of the most functional spaces in the house is the parallel galley kitchen, which has dark granite countertops running along two walls. The narrow kitchen opens towards a window and utility area, allowing natural light into the space. The cabinets are finished in glossy off-white and fitted with modern stainless-steel handles. Light square tiles cover the walls, with a patterned decorative border running through the middle.