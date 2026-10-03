5 bedrooms, mountain views and a cricket room: Inside Ajinkya Rahane’s Igatpuri retreat

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar recently shared a rare glimpse inside their holiday home in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Nestled amid the Sahyadri mountains and overlooking Vaitarna Lake, the five-bedroom villa is designed as a private family retreat, complete with an infinity pool, sprawling gardens, balconies and a dedicated room filled with Ajinkya’s cricket memorabilia.

The couple offered a tour of their property, Raaya Estate, informing that the villa was built after the Covid-19 pandemic. The cricketer chose open spaces and elevated living areas to let his family spend more time outdoors.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Ajinkya Rahane’s childhood memories

In the video, Ajinkya shared that he wanted the holiday home to link to his childhood. He drew inspiration from the summer holidays he spent at his grandmother’s house, where he would spend much of his time playing outdoors.

The cricketer wanted to recreate a similar environment for his children, giving them plenty of space to run around and enjoy the outdoors.

The space offers a picturesque outdoor seating area (Photo: StayVista/YouTube) The space offers a picturesque outdoor seating area (Photo: StayVista/YouTube)

The villa features five king-size bedrooms, an infinity pool, a gazebo, lush gardens, an in-house bar and a dedicated children’s play area. Several balconies around the property offer uninterrupted views of the mountains and Vaitarna Lake.

The central entryway features double muted-blue doors with lion-head knockers. A slate-blue wooden console table with drawers and a lower shelf rests against the wall, topped with floral arrangements in white vases, and immediately grabs attention.

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Expansive bedrooms

The main living room is situated on an elevated first floor and is divided into two sections. One part is a morning space where the family enjoys tea or coffee while taking in views of the lake and mountains.

The bedroom follows a neutral colour tone (Photo: StayVista/YouTube) The bedroom follows a neutral colour tone (Photo: StayVista/YouTube)

The other section is a more relaxed sitting area, with a large, comfortable sofa where the family can spend evenings or unwind during the day. The interiors follow a neutral and earthy colour palette. Natural shades dominate the rooms, giving the villa a warm and understated aesthetic while keeping the focus on the surrounding landscape.

Each bedroom opens onto a spacious balcony. The couple said they often spend hours there, enjoying the views.

Cricket memorabilia room

The villa’s most personal space is arguably Ajinkya’s cricket memorabilia room. The room houses items collected throughout his cricket career, including bats, balls, caps and team jerseys.

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The villa boasts a dedicated cricket room (Photo: StayVista/YouTube) The villa boasts a dedicated cricket room (Photo: StayVista/YouTube)

The room, as seen on StayVista’s YouTube, also displays photographs of the cricketers with his teammates. Each piece holds a different memory from his journey as a cricketer. Speaking about the room, he said revisiting the memorabilia is emotional. He revealed that he gets “goosebumps” whenever he enters the space, as the items remind him of different moments from his career.

Rubeena Singh, Founder of The Verve Collective, interior stylist, and home decorator, shared subtle ways to make a home look luxurious without relying on expensive furniture or luxury brands.

She stressed that luxury has very little to do with price. “It’s really about knowing where to spend, where to save, and how to elevate what you already own. You don’t need to replace a perfectly good sofa; beautiful cushions in rich fabrics can instantly make it feel more elevated. An old lamp can be given a completely new look with a patterned lampshade,” Rubeena explained.

“Similarly, an existing console can be reimagined with a fresh coat of paint in an unexpected colour…the possibilities are endless. A luxurious home isn’t about the label or the price tag; it’s about having an eye for beautiful things and bringing them together in an interesting way,” the expert added.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.