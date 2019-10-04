Air-purifying plants you can gift your loved ones this festive season

Pollution — both indoor and outdoor — is a major cause for concern today. A recent study by researchers at the University of Chicago in the US suggests that exposure to air pollution may be associated with an increased risk of developing bipolar disorder and depression. So it becomes essential that one takes the green route, and an easy way to do so is by opting for air-purifying plants which will help battle the ever-rising levels of pollution.

Advertising

So why not opt for such plants to gift your loved ones this festive season? “NASA’s Clean Air Study found that there are a number of air-purifying plants that can detoxify your home from the airborne toxins, dust and germs that can be found in a variety of household products, materials and furniture,” says Himanshu Chawla, director at FlowerAura, who shares the best air purifying indoor plants for gifting.

Snake Plant

With this plant in your bedroom, you’re in for a great night’s sleep. Also known as Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, this yellow-tipped succulent releases oxygen at night, helping you breathe quality air while sleeping. It is a low maintenance plant that can thrive on neglect. Be careful not to over-water as they thrive in dry conditions. According to Feng-Shui, when placed in specific corners snake plant brings positive energies in the form of prosperity, long life, intelligence, beauty, strength, art, and poetry.

Peace Lily

Also known as a spathiphyllum, peace lilies are an easy and undemanding plant to look after. This beautiful plant, with its white leaf-like flowers can help remove toxic carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene from the air. When you gift a peace lily to someone, you wish them peace and tranquility.

Money Plant

Advertising

Call it pothos, silver vine or devil’s ivy, the humble money plant grows indoors and needs only indirect light and little water to survive. With long, wandering vines, don’t be surprised if your money plant slowly takes over your room, with its vines reaching up to 30 to 40 feet. It is a powerful air-purifying plant that will clean the air in your house very effectively due to its particular affinity for volatile organic compounds. This little green beauty symbolizes wishes for good fortune which can be gifted to friends, family and even colleagues.

Spider Plant

Plants that give off “instant jungle vibes,” like the spider plant, are having a serious moment right now. The spider plant is an indoor climbing plant that sprouts spider-shaped plantlets as it grows. In fact, these plantlets can even grow into new plants since they develop roots! According to scientists these plants remove 95 per cent of benzene, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide and nitrates from the air, thus majorly contributing as the air purifier.

Aloe Vera

A healing aloe plant, which loves a sunny spot, is a lovely addition to your kitchen windowsill. Aloe vera also makes for a fabulous air purifier plant and can thrive even in a warm porch or conservatory.

Bamboo plant

Also known as the Butterfly Palm and Areca Palm, the Bamboo Palm is an indoor, air-purifying plant. Additionally, it also is a natural humidifier and produces a litre of ambient water every 24 hours, making it a well-suited plant for dry climates or those with breathing troubles.

So which plant would you like to gift this festive season?