Go for these easy-to-grow indoor plants to fight the ill-effects of air pollution

Out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, 14 are in India. With air quality level in the national capital dipping to ‘very poor’ a day after effigies were burnt on Dussehra, air pollution is a looming concern.

But there are some measures we can take on our part to combat the ill-effects of air pollution. For an easy and affordable way to fight indoor pollution, look no further than houseplants that purify the air. Potted plants help in reducing particulate matter.

However, it may come across as a challenging solution for people with a black thumb. But, fret not. We bring a list of houseplants that are easy to maintain and pretty difficult to kill.

Spider Plant

If you are looking for a really no-maintenance, pet-friendly plant, look no further – just go for a spider plant. Also known as airplane plants, spider plants are also very easy to regrow. Just cut off one of the “spiders” and place it in a pot.

Gerbera Daisy

This bright, flowering plant is effective at removing trichloroethylene and benzene, compounds that add to indoor air pollution. And it goes without saying, the pretty flowers will definitely add character to your decor.

Boston Fern

They do not need direct sunlight and are relatively easy to grow, but they do need to stay moist. If you feel like keeping a fern, go with a Boston fern – it adds beauty to the house as well as cleanses the air. It is known to remove formaldehyde and xylene.

Bamboo Palm

The deep green foliage of bamboo plants add a wonderful depth to a shade garden or warmth and colour to any room in the house. These palms thrive in full sun or bright light and are known to remove pollutants like benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene

Aloe Vera

Not only is it a plant that practically takes care of itself, but also has several benefits. The plant leaves contain a clear gel full of vitamins, enzymes, amino acids and other compounds that have wound-healing, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps in healing skin conditions like psoriasis. Known to filter out formaldehyde, it is never a bad idea to grow it indoors.

Areca Palm

Extremely effective at removing toxins, Areca Palm also emits large amounts of water vapour that comes as a boon in locations with dry weather. It is tolerant to most indoor environments even if though it prefers a humid area to avoid tip damage. Be sure to greet it with some water every once in a while. It can wipe off toluene and xylene from your house.

Peace Lily

They are small but packed with great power when it comes to their cleaning abilities. Easy to grow, these plants flower in the summers. Put them in a shady spot and keep the soil moist – do not overwater the plant. This power packed performer removes ammonia, benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene.

While they clean your indoor air, maybe you can grow a green thumb in the process.