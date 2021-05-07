Five ways to lower electricity bill when buying an air conditioner

These tips will come to your rescue the next time you plan on buying an air conditioner. (Photo: Pixabay)

With summers here, the power consumption of cooling home appliances will increase. According to data shared by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), during summers, an electrified household in Delhi consumes an average of 250-270 units or kWh of electricity per month, said Shashi Arora, CEO, Lloyd.

“The Indian Meteorological Department recently stated the March-May season will witness an above-normal maximum temperature. This suggests the usage of air conditioners will increase. If you want to consume electricity efficiently, then choosing the right air conditioner is the way to go. It substantially reduces your monthly electricity bills,” he added.

Air conditioners with innovative features

The Indian residential AC market is estimated to be around 7-7.5 million units per annum. As consumers are spending more time at home now, they have realised the need to make their living better with upgraded technology.

Due to technological innovations, air conditioners with inverter technology helps in maintaining the temperature in the room but at the same time use less power, depending upon the room’s isolation from external hot air. “It also helps in eliminating purposeless operations of air conditioners by controlling motor speed and compressor. Apart from saving power consumption, inverter ACs are synchronised with compressor’s speed and perform better,” he explained.

Higher the star rating, more savings on electricity bill

Almost every branded air conditioner comes with a star rating ranging from 1-5. Air conditioners with higher ratings consume less power as compared to conventional or locally assembled ACs. Inverter technology for ACs is designed in such a way that it can save 30-35 per cent of electricity over a regular air conditioner. “It’s always good to go for a higher star rating and latest technology for better longevity of the product,” he told indianexpress.com.

Keep the temperature at 24°C

The AC temperature should be at 24°C for an optimal load on the compressor, temperature maintenance, and reducing energy consumption.

Choosing the right place

Before buying an AC, it is important to determine its fit as this further helps in reducing power consumption. Buying the right AC as per room size requirement and location also plays a vital role in performance. “Ideally, a 150 sq. ft. room needs a 1.50 capacity air conditioner if the room is not hit by the sun directly or having floors above,” he said.

Regular servicing keeps the cost down

An air conditioner has more than 3000 parts, hence, it is of utmost importance to get timely services and maintenance. “Consumers must buy brands that offer robust after-sales service and routine check-up for seamless functioning of the machine. It is recommended to clean air filters and wash the outdoor unit at an interval of 7-15 days to increase longevity of the AC,” Arora explained.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle