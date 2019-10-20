Ahoi Ashtami 2019: Date, History, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Aarti, Process Importance & Significance

Ahoi Ashtami 2019 Date, Puja Timings, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Traditionally, on Ahoi Ashtami, mothers used to fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being of their sons. However, in modern India, the fast is observed for the well-being of all children. Fast is broken during twilight after sighting stars in the sky. Some women break the fast after sighting the moon but it might be difficult to follow as the moon rises late in the night on Ahoi Ashtami.

Similar to Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is more popular in North India. This day is also known as Ahoi Aathe because fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is done during Ashtami Tithi which is the eighth day of the month. Ahoi Ashtami fasting day falls approximately eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. This year, it falls on October 21. Similar to Karwa Chauth, women observe strict fasting and even abstain from water throughout the day. The fast is broken only after sighting the stars.

History and significance

The puja came to be observed when a woman accidentally ended up killing a sleeping lion club in the month of Kartik when she was digging some soil in a nearby forest. Soon, her seven sons started dying one by one and by the year-end, she lost all of them. She was then advised by the villagers to pray to Ahoy Ashtami Bhagwati by drawing the face of a lion cub and offering prayers to it. She did this continuously for seven years and by the grace of the Goddess, her seven sons came back to life.

Puja Process

To observe the day-long fast, women wake up before sunrise, bathe and have some refreshments (sargi) before visiting the temple to offer their prayers. They take a `sankalp’(pledge) to keep the fast without drinking water or eating food for the well-being of their children. Then they start their fast till the stars are sighted in the evening or the moon, if the fast is kept till moon rise.

In the evening, before the sun sets, preparations for the `puja’ are done. Traditionally, a drawing of Ahoi Ma or Ahoi Bhagwati is made on a clean wall. Alternatively, a poster of the goddess is used.

A bowl (preferably earthen) of water is placed on the left side of the poster where a thread dipped in vermilion is tied around the bowl (making sure it doesn’t get twisted while tying) and its ends are dipped in turmeric. A plate with an offer of halwa, puri, channa, jowar and the like are placed before the goddess’ poster along with some coins.

It is said that some women keep a traditional garland made of silver or gold coins, belonging to generations of that family, in front of the deity, while performing the puja. Whenever a new member is added to the family, a coin is added to the garland. This same garland is used every year for the Ahoi Ashtami puja.

An elderly lady of the family reads out the `Katha’(Legendary story) of Ahoi Mata, while the other women listen. After the `katha’ finishes, the food and coins placed before the deity is distributed to the children in the house.

Ahoi Ashtami 2019 Date and Puja Shubh Muhurat

This year, according to drikpanchang.com, the Ahoi Ashtami puja muhurat is for one hour 17 minutes, from 5.42 pm to 06.59 pm (October 21, 2019) and sighting time for stars is 6.10 pm. Moonrise will be at 11.46 pm.

Ashtami Tithi starts at 6.44 pm on October 21 and ends on 5.45 am on October 22.