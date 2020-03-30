The royal exit: Here are privileges Harry and Meghan are set to lose

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer have a designated office at the Buckingham Palace. (Source: Reuters) Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer have a designated office at the Buckingham Palace. (Source: Reuters)

Former royals Harry and Meghan will officially step down from their roles and responsibilities on March 31, 2020, and begin a new life in the United States of America. They couple is expected to split time between US and home country UK. This means that officially, Tuesday onward, they will no longer be enjoying the privileges that are granted to members of the royal family.

If you are wondering what it really means, here’s breaking it down for you.

They will not be representing the Queen

To be more precise, Harry and Meghan will not be allowed to travel the world and undertake duties on behalf of the Queen. This is means no more royal tours.

No more money from the Sovereign Grant

The couple will no longer be receiving any money from the Sovereign Grant, which is an annual funding mechanism that allows the members of the British royal family to maintain their residences and workspaces. Harry and Meghan, in fact, had made it clear that they intend to be financially independent.

No office at the Buckingham Palace

They will no longer have a designated office at the Buckingham Palace. It was decided in January this year that their office will shut down, leading to loss of jobs for members of their staff working there.

The couple had been residing in Canada for some time, since the November of 2019. But now, they have decidedly moved to the United States of America.

Canadian government will not be funding for their security

The couple had been residing in Canada for some time, since the November of 2019. But now, they have decidedly moved to the United States of America. So, Canada now intends to stop paying for their security as they renounce their roles as royalty.

No protection from paparazzi

It is also believed that Harry and Meghan will be treated as regular celebrities and not as royalty. This means their photographs are likely to be clicked, and published online, with or without their consent.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has made it clear that the country will not be paying for Harry and Meghan’s security protection, following their decision to move from Canada to California.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” he has tweeted.

According to international media, while US and UK have a agreement to provide security protection to diplomats and members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan may not enjoy this privilege since they have decided to step down as royals.

