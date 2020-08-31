Ahead of digital exhibition, Kate Middleton shares pictures from #HoldStill2020 project

The #HoldStill2020 photography project was judged by the duchess herself. (Source: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)

The world has been gripped by the pandemic and the only way out of it, is to stay put inside the house. This is the basic rule that countries around the world are asking all citizens to follow. But, staying inside the house can also be a lonely experience. It is in these moments of despair that people need to realise that they are not alone in this, and in fact, the entire human race is going through the same experience.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, had launched a lockdown photography project called ‘Hold Still’, in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is a patron. It was done with the aim of capturing “the spirit of the nation” during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it seems the final 100 images — out of 31,598 submissions — have been selected, and the duchess even shared a sneak peek of a few of them on Instagram.

“The photography project was focused on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. A selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year,” the Instagram caption read.

According to The Independent, one of the selected images include Robert Coyle’s photo titled ‘We’re really lucky to have a garden’. It shows a woman sitting by herself in the garden, staring at the camera, with a little boy standing next to her, relieving himself in the bush.

Then there is also one photograph titled ‘Prayers for our community’, submitted by one Rev Tim Hayward, of St Boniface Church in Bunbury, the outlet reports. It shows him addressing a congregation in the church, except there are no people around, only their photos taped to the benches.

The #HoldStill2020 photography project was judged by the duchess herself, along with the director of National Portrait Gallery Nicholas Cullinan, writer and poet Lemn Sissay MBE, Chief Nursing Officer for England Ruth May, and the 2018 ‘Portrait of Britain’ winner Maryam Wahid.

The judges have chosen the 100 images that will “feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition – which will launch on Monday 14th September”. “I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project,” the duchess said.

