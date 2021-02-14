After Kendall Jenner’s viral lingerie photoshoot, Tahira Kashyap shares message on self love

Tahira's social media post has a clear message -- loving yourself and all of your weight, and everything that your body is capable of doing. (Photo: Instagram/@tahirakashyap)

Loving yourself can be hard, especially when the society entertains a certain body standard. Around the world, many women and men harbour a negative body image, because they feel they are not ‘good enough’. All of this is only aggravated by glossy images of models taking social media by storm.

Recently, when supermodel Kendall Jenner shared a few pictures of herself from a lingerie photoshoot, it created quite a buzz. So much so that fans started to compare themselves to her. The 25-year-old had shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her SKIMS ‘Fits Everybody’ Valentine’s Day campaign, which also featured her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner. Kendall wore bright red lingerie and high heels, flaunting her tall gait.

But, it was one image which stood out, and that was of her standing in front of a mirror. While some were in awe of her body, others said it made them feel insecure. Later, the supermodel clarified that she is an “extremely lucky girl”, and “appreciative” of all that she has. “but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem (sic),” she tweeted.

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

Amid all this, writer Tahira Kashyap shared a real and heartfelt post on positive body image, on her Instagram. On Kendall Jenner, she wrote: “Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I too wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that!”

“The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a kala tikka we put on kids and I don’t know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials esp down below. And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality,” she continued in her post, which accompanied a black-and-white mirror selfie.

“Hmmm what do i think about what I saw? Well I saw this 69kg (every kilo matters) woman ( out of which 4 Kendall’s can be taken out) with strong limbs and bruises that she got yest by actually saving her puppy, her daughter and didi by jumping in the lift as the sensors weren’t working and it was closing its doors on the 3 of them who were waiting for my son to join. (sic)”

Tahira wrote that she stood like a rock, “squeezing the door ajar with all the strength I had and had the 3 of them get out of the sense less and sensor less elevator’s way while quickly pulling myself in the lift with them”. She added that she felt “quite heroic and grateful to this weight that I am trying to beat off , for had it not been for that, someone would have def gotten hurt!”

The message was clear — loving yourself and all of your weight, and everything that your body is capable of doing.

While Kendall Jenner is in the business of looking good and presentable, she, too, has had her own struggles. As it is, the world keeps setting impossible body standards, which affect millions of people mentally, physically, and emotionally. Posts like Tahira’s make it a slightly better place.

Some time ago, actor Blake Lively had also shared how after giving birth to her third child, she felt insecure about her body weight, when actually it was all natural, the way her body was functioning.

