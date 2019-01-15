Shop within a budget: Head to these interesting local markets for beautiful vintage furniture

Looking for furniture that amps up your house? If so, a touch of classic vintage in your living space always spruces it up and rarely disappoints. But doing up your home with timeless vintage furniture might burn a hole in your pocket.

So, to save your time and money, we have curated a list of local places that offer beautiful vintage furniture that will fit your budget and also deliver on the style. From Victorian lampshades and Portuguese paintings to sleek western styled comfortable sofas, you are going to be spoilt for choice when you visit these markets. Here is a list of all the places you can explore.

Banjara Market, Gurgaon

Named after the nomadic tribe of Rajasthan, this market is located in a huge lane near Sector 56 in Gurgaon. They have everything from bar tabls, dining tables and cabinets to rocking chairs, wooden frames, that will add charm to your home. Although they quote high rates at times, bargaining is allowed and the products can be bought at affordable rates in exchange for clothes.

Chor Bazaar, Mumbai

The market is located in the south of Mumbai and is also called the Bhendi Bazaar. It is one of the largest flea markets in the country. Fun fact: Even Raj Kumar Hirani got the famous PK radio for Amir Khan from this market.

Jew Town, Cochin

If you want to give your house a vintage touch, then Cochin’s Jew Town is the place to source your furniture from. It has some interesting Portuguese-style houses and the market offers bronze vessels, hand-carved wooden coffee tables, wooden boxes from China, glass paintings and more.

Amar Colony, Delhi

This market in Lajpat Nagar has second-hand furniture for people looking for cheap buys. They have quirky designs and furniture in beautiful colours. The shops here are spread over a street, and you are sure to find something that fits your style.

Gole Market, Delhi

The famous Panchkuian road stretch and Gole market area in central Delhi offers a variety of furniture – right from Victorian styled coffee tables and wooden mirrors to marbled console tables. Known to deliver furniture to wherever you need it to be delivered in India. this place is every furniture shopper’s dream stop.

