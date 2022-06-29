scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Kerala’s Malabar River Festival to be back after two years of the pandemic

The eighth edition of the whitewater kayaking festival is expected to be a grand affair

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 8:50:23 pm
kerala malabar festivalAdventure seekers are in for a treat with the upcoming Malabar River Festival in Kerala (representative) (Source: Malabar River Festival/Instagram)

For all you lovers of adventure sports, Kerala’s Malabar River Festival is back with its eighth edition after a gap two of two years owing to the pandemic. Organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, it will be held at Kozhikode’s Thusharagiri on August 12,13, and 14, Kerala Tourism shared on Instagram.

Take a look.

Popular as the only extreme adventure competition in India, the whitewater kayaking festival was first organised in 2013 and hosts a number of water sports like kayak slalom, and boater cross to downriver races.

Kayaking uses a kayak to move over water. Notably, it differs from canoeing due to the sitting position of the paddler and the number of blades on the paddle.

The popular kayak slalom and boater cross race will be held at Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji Puzha. Apart from that, this year, the festival is touted to be even bigger and better as around 100 foreign kayakers from 20 countries are expected to be a part of the festival, according to Kerala tourism minister PA Mohammad Riyaz’s statement to nativeplanet.com.

It is for the eighth time that the competition will be held at Thusharagiri.

