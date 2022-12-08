Why adults shouldn’t use baby skincare products

While everyone must pay attention to what skincare products they are using, those with sensitive skin have to be much more cautious before trying anything new as any unsuitable product may lead to acne, inflammation, itchiness and redness, among other concerns. As such, many people with sensitive skin end up opting for baby skincare products, believing them to be less harsh and harmful to the skin. “However, it doesn’t work like that,” warned Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist.

Taking to Instagram, the expert explained that there’s a reason why there is a separate skincare range for babies. “There’s a structural difference between the skin of babies and that of adults. A baby’s skin has almost nil sebum, sweat, and melanin production in comparison to adults. So, how can a cleanser and shampoo meant for babies work for us?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Garekars l Dermatologist (@garekarsmddermatologyclinic)

Explaining the difference between the skin of babies and adults, she added, “A baby’s skin has less natural moisturising factors and lipids, and their skin barrier is not yet fully developed. So, their moisturiser has more oils and occlusive ingredients.” This can lead to skin acne and congestion in adults, Dr Waraich said.

Additionally, a baby’s skin is not exposed to environmental pollution, sun, stress and hormones. “So, if your skin is sensitive, don’t use baby products. Instead, use brands and products meant for sensitive skin,” the dermatologist recommended.

ALSO READ | Get these tests done if you are experiencing severe hair fall

Agreeing, Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said, “Baby products are pH balanced, and contain ingredients which fortify skin as it doesn’t produce oils until a certain point. A shampoo or body wash for babies, for example, is a much milder and more protective product than a thorough cleanser. So, if you use it on yourself, you might find your skin, especially parts of your body with large pores, getting clogged and feeling greasy. The adult body has much larger pores than a baby’s and is much oilier on average, meaning it needs a whole other level of cleansing.”

A baby’s skin is different than that of an adult (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A baby’s skin is different than that of an adult (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Another reason why baby products may be harmful and irritating is their fragrance. “A lot of skincare for babies has fragrance, even though it isn’t overpowering. This doesn’t work out well for adult skin prone to inflammation—something we tend to ignore because it feels good to smell,” Dr Gupta said.

Additionally, it is important to note that baby products don’t contain ingredients which target skin problems as babies don’t have them, the expert explained. “Baby products also don’t exfoliate skin because babies don’t need it. The day there is a two-month-old with acne, pigmentation, or blackheads, we can discuss using that child’s skincare. Till then, those of us with skin issues which need treating will have to use specialised skincare which actually treats our grown-up skin troubles,” she concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!