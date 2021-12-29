Acne breakouts in 30s and 40s: These could be the triggers

December 29, 2021 11:30:47 am
Acne is one of the most common issues faced by men and women alike. From hormones and stress to inadequate diet and hair care — they can happen for a lot of reasons. However, many believe that acne occurs only during the teenage years — a fact which is far from true.
People, especially women, even in their 30s and 40s can also develop acne. As per dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, this can happen due to a variety of reasons.
“There is a common misconception that acne occurs only in teenage years. We are getting more and more women in their 30’s and 40’s getting acne for the first time. There is no single cause but it is usually multifactorial,” she said.
She listed a few reasons that could trigger adult female acne.
Hormonal imbalance
As per the dermatologist, a detailed menstrual history is of utmost importance. Hormonal imbalances in women can trigger acne even in their 30s and 40s.
Stress
It is a known fact that stress manifests itself on the skin in various ways, acne being one of them. “Any kind of stress can worsen skin conditions including acne,” she said.
Excess sun exposure
We just cannot stress enough the importance of protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. Excessive sun exposure is found to also trigger new acne eruptions. Thus, always keep sunscreen handy!
Obesity and increased cholesterol
Your diet plays a major role in determining your skin’s health. Increased cholesterol and obesity has been linked to the development of resistant adult acne, as per Dr Panth.
Increased sugar and milk intake
She suggested avoiding sugar and milk in case of acne. “They increase insulin-like growth factor (IGF) in the body. IGF stimulates the oil-forming glands to make more oil. Hence worsening acne.”
