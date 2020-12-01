Aditya Narayan to tie the knot with Shweta Aggarwal today: A look at the couple’s pictures

Aditya opened up about his wedding in November, this year. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Singer Aditya Narayan is all set to marry sweetheart Shweta Aggarwal in an intimate ceremony today. The couple, who met 11 years ago, is expected to tie the knot in a temple in Mumbai in the presence of close family and friends. In an Instagram post earlier, the singer had shared: “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private.”

Before we get a peek at the bride and groom’s D-Day look, let’s take look at some of their pictures below.

Narayan had announced a break from social media ahead of the wedding. In an Instagram post, he had said, “Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December 🙏🏼”

The singer’s mother too had shared the couple’s picture on her Instagram profile with the caption: “With my dear beta Aditya and beautiful Sweta (sic) my would-be daughter in law ..Need your blessings 👏👏👏👏👏.”

The singer had announced his wedding with a post and expressed his joy saying, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate.”

The couple looks stunning in this latest picture from their wedding festivities.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!

