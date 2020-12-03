Newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal wowed at their reception; see pics

The couple got married in a private ceremony on December 1. (Photo: adityanarayanki_crazyfan_bubli/ Instagram)

Pictures of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal’s reception ceremony are finally out. The couple, who met each other over a decade ago, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony recently, which was followed by a reception. In the pictures from the glitzy event, the couple looks lovely in the presence of their loved ones.

Take a look at the pictures below.

The couple kept it elegant for the celebrations. While Aditya opted for a classic black tuxedo and black-rimmed glasses, Shweta was seen in a crimson red gown. The off-shoulder gown, which was adorned with red threadwork and sequins, was styled with a multi-layered diamond necklace, smokey eyes and bright red lips.

PHOTOS| Aditya Narayan to tie the knot with Shweta Aggarwal today: A look at the couple’s pictures

They were spotted clicking pictures with their loved ones and were all smiles! Take a look below.

PHOTOS| Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal looked lovely at their wedding; see pics

However, the couple’s look reminded us of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s reception outfits. Ranveer too was seen in a tuxedo and black-framed glasses, and Deepika in a full sleeves red gown by designer Zuhair Murad.

Check out the pictures below!

The couple can be seen posing for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images) The couple can be seen posing for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)

The couple was styled by Shaleena Nathani. (Photo: APH Images) The couple was styled by Shaleena Nathani. (Photo: APH Images)

Wishing the couple a happy married life!

