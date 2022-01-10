Aditi Shirwaikar Malik reveals son Ekbir tested Covid positive: ‘His temperature was 102 degrees’

Watching your child take ill and suffer will always frighten parents, who usually do their best to ensure their little one is protected and cared for. Aditi Shirwaikar Malik took to social media to share that her nine-month old son Ekbir has tested positive for Covid.

As part of the ‘Motherhood Diaries’ series, the actor wrote that Ekbir has “never had a fever till date”, but he “woke up one morning slightly warm”. “We checked his temperature and it was 102 degrees. The first thought that came to our mind was to test everyone, and unfortunately Ekbir and one of my househelps tested positive,” the actor wrote, adding, “Battles happen from the moment a baby is inside a mother’s womb, and yes, children are stronger than we can ever imagine,” she captioned the post.

She went on to write that as a mother, she was “initially shocked”. “I was wondering how this happened but then [husband] Mohit [Malik] and I decided that we had to look at it positively. Ekbir would fight it out and so would all of us as a family with increased immunity.”

Speaking more about her experience, the new and first-time mother wrote that her husband got Covid last year in January around this time, when she was seven months pregnant.

She also emphasised on the importance of mental health in recovery, writing, “Children catch on to their parents’ anxiety and nervousness quickly. It took us 2 to 3 hours but we decided that the house had to be playful for Ekbir. We were all isolated in separate rooms and we all finished our quarantine, were tested and are negative.”

“For me, the learning was that yes Covid is dangerous and yes I was nervous, but when it came down to it, we were all fighters, including our children. Stay safe, take all the precautions but if you still end up letting Covid enter your home, remember not to give up! Fight it out and win the battle…” she concluded the post.

