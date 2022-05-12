Adidas’ #SupportIsEverything campaign showing diversity in breasts gets banned

Earlier this year, Adidas had launched the #SupportIsEverything campaign for ‘sports bra in all shapes and sizes’.

While using the hashtag, the sports design company had made the announcement in a NSFW tweet that read, “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.”

(Photo: Twitter/Adidas) (Photo: Twitter/Adidas)

The tweet featured a collage of 25 breasts of different types and sizes, and it has now been banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog.

According to an Independent report, in a ruling dated May 11, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had received 24 complaints stating that the use of nudity in the campaign was “gratuitous, objectified women by sexualising them and reducing them to body parts”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Women (@adidaswomen)

Per the report, Adidas defended the advertisement, claiming that the intention was to “reflect and celebrate different shapes and sizes, illustrate diversity and demonstrate why tailored support bras were important”. It also said that since the photo had been cropped, the models’ identities were hidden, and that all of them had volunteered to take part in the campaign.

“Although we did not consider that the way the women were portrayed was sexually explicit or objectified them, we considered that the depiction of naked breasts was likely to be seen as explicit nudity. We noted the breasts were the main focus in the ads, and there was less emphasis on the bras themselves, which were only referred to in the accompanying text,” the ASA said in its ruling, as mentioned in the report.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!