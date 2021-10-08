Adele opens up about weight loss and objectification of her body ‘by other women’

Adele, who earlier turned heads with her remarkable transformation post weight loss, has opened up about being “disappointed” with the conversations around her body. The singer featured on the cover of both Vogue and British Vogue for their November issue.

Speaking to the magazine, the 33-year-old said that her 100lb-weight loss was not about shedding those kilos but to manage anxiety.

Adele, who wore a plunging yellow custom corset dress by Vivienne Westwood on the British Vogue cover, told the magazine, “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone.”

Talking about why she did not share her weight loss journey on social media, as usually done by many celebs, Adele noted that her transformation was “for myself and not anyone else”. “So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”

Adele expressed that her body had been “objectified” throughout her career. However, she was more upset about the conversations other women were supposedly having about her body.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body…That hurt my feelings,” she told US Vogue. The singer looked spectacular in a flowing green gown on its cover.

The Skyfall singer also denied “disgusting” rumours about the kind of diet and workout that reports claimed she followed. If anything, she eats more than she did before, the singer said.

