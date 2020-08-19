Adele reveals the self-help book that inspired her remarkable transformation

Adele credited her transformation to a book titled Untamed. (Source: adele/Instagram)

Adele recently turned heads with her remarkable weight loss. The international singing sensation lost about seven stone (44 kg) by following sirtfood diet coupled with exercise.

The Rolling in the Deep singer recently revealed that she owed her transformation to a self-help book. She took to Instagram to post the cover of the book titled Untamed, Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle, and wrote, “Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!”

Talking about how the book inspired her, she added, “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time…I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!”

Adele also urged her fans to not just read the book but also practise what it advised.

Untamed revolves around a woman who learns that being a responsible mother does not mean she will have to slowly exhaust herself for her children. It is about showing children how to live life to its fullest. It talks about navigating divorce, forming a blended family, and how to build relationships by investing oneself fully in it. It is also a story about making peace with our bodies, confronting our emotions, and unleashing our true instincts.

