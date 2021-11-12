Adele says she was ’embarrassed’ by her divorce: ‘I just didn’t like who I was’

Singer-songwriter Adele has opened up about her divorce and raising her son Angelo. She appears on Rolling Stone‘s December cover, and during an interview, spoke of her highly-anticipated fourth album ‘30‘.

The Grammy and Oscar winner said much of the album is an “open letter” to her son, for him to have a better understanding of who his mother was during the period of her life when she was getting separated from her husband Simon Konecki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

The 33-year-old, however, also admitted that the divorce experience and it happening in the public eye, left her feeling “f***ing devastated” and “embarrassed”. The couple had been together since 2011, and Konecki continues to be a great father to Angelo, and is also one of Adele’s best friends.

Discussing some of the reasons for the separation, the singer told Rolling Stone that she “just didn’t like who [she] was”. “I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

“It made me really sad. Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work… it f***ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job,” she continued.

Adele shared that she was also bewildered by the response from fans to the news of her divorce — for while people were saddened by the separation news, they were also excited at the prospect of the event prompting her to create more music. “During something like that, that kind of significant thing to happen in life, your mind sort of goes to those places: ‘Why don’t they like me? Why would they write that if they’ve followed me for 10 years?’ But in reality, that’s not their responsibility. In reality, their responsibility as a fan is to want a good record and to hope I deliver. So I took it with a pinch of salt, and it was fine,” she was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

The singer has made it certain that her only priority is herself, and that it is important that her son understands it and sees her for who she is. In October this year, she revealed to Vogue that her son has had “a lot of questions”. “…Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for. I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal,” she told the outlet.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!